BATON ROUGE, La. — Jayden Daniels passed for 320 yards and four touchdowns, and Damian Ramos kicked a 20-yard field goal with 5 seconds left to lift No. 12 LSU to a 34-31 victory over Arkansas. Daniels hit Brian Thomas twice for 49-yard touchdowns and found Malik Nabers for 8- and 20-yard scores. Daniels commenced the decisive drive with a 36-yard pass to Nabers. Running back Logan Diggs followed with a 21-yard run up the middle to help put LSU in position for the winning kick. Thomas finished with 133 yards receiving on five catches. Nabers had eight receptions for 130 yards and Diggs rushed for 97 yards on 14 carries. KJ Jefferson passed for 289 yards and three touchdowns for Arkansas.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction