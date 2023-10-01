STARKVILLE, Miss. — Jalen Milroe was efficient at quarterback for No. 12 Alabama and the Crimson Tide scored touchdowns off two first-half interceptions in a 40-17 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday night. Milroe completed his first eight passes and ended up 10 of 12 for 164 yards. He ran 11 times for 69 yards and two touchdowns — opening the scoring on a 53-yard scamper — to help Alabama (4-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) to its 16th straight victory over the Bulldogs (2-3, 0-3). Mississippi State’s Will Rogers was 15 of 26 for 107 yards and a touchdown with three interceptions. Chris Braswell returned one of Rogers’ interceptions 28 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction