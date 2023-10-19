MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 10th-ranked Memphis Tigers picked up a 10th consecutive win after defeating UAB 4-0 on Thursday night.

Memphis struck early after Maya Jones sent a pass to the box and connected with Anna Hauer for her fifth goal of the season in only the fifth minute of the match.

It didn’t take the Tigers long to strike success again, as in the sixth minute Momo Nakao assisted on a goal scored by Honoka Hamano.

After taking a 2-0 lead into halftime, Memphis went on to score two more goals in the 59th and 73rd minute.

The Tigers return to the pitch on October 22nd against Temple.