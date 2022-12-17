NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Freshman Jordan Walsh scored a career-high 18 points to lead 10th-ranked Arkansas to a 76-57 win over Bradley, extending the Razorbacks’ winning streak to six games. Junior guard and SEC-leading scorer Ricky Council IV had 16 points, and freshman guard Anthony Black 15 for the Razorbacks (10-1). Bradley (7-4) was led by Rienk Mast’s 17 points.

