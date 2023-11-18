KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Carson Beck threw for 298 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 1 Georgia over No. 21 Tennessee 38-10. Dillon Bell caught five passes for 90 yards and a touchdown, and also threw an 18-yard TD pass to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint for the Bulldogs (10-0, 8-0 Southeastern Conference). Rosemy-Jacksaint caught seven passes for 91 yards and two TDs. Georgia became the first team to go unbeaten in the SEC three years in a row since the league went to an eight-game schedule in 1992.

