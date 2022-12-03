COLUMBIA, S.C. – Playing against their second top-10 team in seven days, the Tigers made the trip to Columbia, South Carolina to take on the No. 1 ranked Gamecocks. While Memphis had a fast start, South Carolina’s offense would be hard to stop and faced the 79-54 loss.

Following today’s game, Memphis moves to 4-4 overall.

Opened with back-to-back buckets from Madison Griggs and Lanetta Williams to take a 5-0 lead. After South Carolina came back with four unanswered points, Jamirah Shutes would push the Memphis lead out to 8-4 with a three-pointer from the corner with 6:28 left in the opening quarter.

The Gamecocks would make their offensive run with 12 points from Kamilla Cardoso. Memphis would be held scoreless for the final 3:30 and face the 27-14 deficit heading into the second quarter.

Hannah Riddick helped to set the pace for the Tigers in the second half with a bank-shot from the free throw line in their first possession. Shutes and Destyne Jackson would follow suit with baskets on Memphis’ next two trips down the floor to cut the Gamecocks lead to 27-20.

Just as fast as the Tigers made their comeback, South Carolina would go for eight straight points to push their lead out to 15.

As the clock wound down, Memphis would try to cut into the Gamecocks lead, but South Carolina would add in lay-ups from Cardoso and Brea Beal to take the 43-26 lead into the break.

Memphis would go shot for shot with South Carolina to start the second half with Griggs and Tanyuel Welch draining back-to-back three-pointers to cut their deficit to 47-34 with 4:08 left in the quarter.

While Welch and Emani Jefferson added in buckets with less than three minutes to play in the quarter, the South Carolina defense would hold the Tigers scoreless for the final 2:55 of the third and face the 60-40 score heading into the final 10 minutes of play.

The Tigers fought until the final buzzer, getting eight of their 14 fourth-quarter points from the charity stripe from Riddick, Jackson, Jefferson, Williams and Welch. Despite Memphis’ efforts to cut into South Carolina’s lead, they would suffer the 79-54 loss.

Jamirah Shutes and Destyne Jackson led the team with 10 points each while Emani Jefferson pulled down a team-high seven rebounds while going 6-8 from the free throw line.

As a team, Memphis shot 32% from the field and forced the Gamecocks into 12 turnovers

The Tigers will make their way back to the Bluff City and play in the Elma Roane Fieldhouse for the first time in nearly three weeks. Memphis will host North Carolina Central on Thursday, Dec. 8 and Middle Tennessee State on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Tip-off against NC Central is scheduled for 7 p.m. with coverage of the game available on ESPN+ and on 98.9 THE ROAR OF MEMPHIS with Tyler Springs on the call.

Season and single-game tickets are available now at GoTigersGo.com or by calling the ticket office at (901) 678-2331.