MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Nine members of the University of Memphis football team earned All-American Athletic Conference (AAC) honors on Wednesday, the league office announced. Headlining the group were running back Blake Watson and linebacker Chandler Martin, who each earned First Team All-AAC accolades. The nine honorees mark the most for the team since 2019.

Quarterback Seth Henigan, wide receiver Roc Taylor, offensive lineman Xavier Hill and defensive lineman Jaylon Allen were each named to the All-AAC Second Team, while center Jacob Likes and safety Simeon Blair received Third Team All-AAC nods. Additionally, linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku earned Honorable Mention All-AAC recognition.

Watson, a fifth-year transfer from Old Dominion, became just the eighth Tiger in program history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season. His 1,508 scrimmage yards leads the AAC, ranks 11th nationally and are the sixth-most ever for a Tiger behind only former Memphis running backs DeAngelo Williams (2003, 2004, 2005), Darrell Henderson (2018) and Kenneth Gainwell (2019). Watson’s 17 touchdowns (14 rush., 3 rec.) lead the American and his 1,045 rushing yards are second-most in the league.

Martin, a redshirt sophomore from Lithonia, Ga., led the Tigers in tackles (87) and tackles for loss (12) while pulling down a pair of interceptions, including one pick-six, logging two sacks and two forced fumbles. Martin’s 87 tackles are the seventh-most in the AAC and his dozen tackles for loss rank him inside the top-five in the conference.

Henigan, one of the most prolific passers in program history, earned second-team honors from the conference after posting his best statistical season to date. His 3,516 passing yards lead the American and his 28 passing touchdowns are tied for the second most in the league. Henigan became the program’s all-time completions leader in the Tigers’ win over Temple on Nov. 24.

Taylor’s second-team nod comes after the dynamic wide receiver hauled in 61 receptions for 981 yards and four touchdowns. The Oxford, Miss., native’s yardage total is the fourth-most in the AAC and the eighth-most in program history for a single season. His 61 receptions are fifth-most in the American.

Allen, a Humble, Texas, native, landed on the AAC’s second team after being an Honorable-Mention honoree a season ago. Allen ranked second on the Tiger defense with seven tackles-for-loss, including a pair of sacks and a forced fumble. Additionally, his 38 tackles from his defensive line position rank sixth on the team.

Hill (Second Team) and Likes (Third Team) received All-AAC honors after helping the Memphis offense to the seventh-best scoring offense (No. 2 in AAC) in the country (39.7 PPG). The Tigers also rank 13th in the nation and second in the league in passing offense (301.4) and 20th in FBS in total offense (452.2). They also helped pave the way for the program’s eighth-ever 1,000-yard rusher in Watson.

Blair, a fifth-year transfer from Arkansas, received a third-team nod for his play in the Memphis secondary this season. The team captain’s 61 tackles (3.5 TFL) rank third on the Tiger defense to go along with a pair of picks and fumble recoveries, four pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Cantin-Arku’s honorable-mention nod comes after logging 72 tackles, ranking second on the team, along with an interception and a pair of forced fumbles. The highlight of the year from Cantin-Arku came on a blocked field goal that he scooped and returned 80 yards for the score against Boise State (Sept. 30).