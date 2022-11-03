MEMPHIS – With the playoffs set to kick off on Friday, a number of Memphis area players named Mister Football semifinalists.

In Division two, Lausanne quarterback and Ohio State commit Brock Glenn has made the list along with Briarcrest and TCU bound Max Carroll.

In Class A, MASE star running back Kumaro Brown is a semifinalist along with Fairley’s Jacquan Davis in Class 2A.

Two of the five semifinalists in Class 3A come from the Memphis area in Covington’s Jamarion Dowell and Sheffield’s Mark Joseph.

Then there’s Munford star tailback Braxton Sharp in class 5A.

“To be honest, I never thought I’d be even thought about for this. I mean, go back four years and think I was just that little kid that was just fast,” Sharp said. I didn’t think much about football, but, I mean, it makes me feel great that I’ve come this far.”

“Really it would be more impressive if we announced his yardage and stuff by quarter because he’s probably only played 28, 29 quarters,” said Munford coach Slade Calhoun. “It’s just awesome to be recognized among some of the state’s best players.”

Two of the state’s top kickers are also from our area in Lausanne’s Max Gilbert and Germantown’s Oziel Hernandez.