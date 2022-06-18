This week ESPN premiered its new documentary titled ‘Dream On’ highlighting the 1996 USA Women’s Basketball Team giving those trailblazing women the flowers they finally deserved.

It also featured a local star, Nikki McCray-Penson. The former Collierville and Lady Vols standout won two Olympic golds medals with this dynamic group, with Lisa Leslie and Dawn Staley.

The 2x SEC Player of the Year and 3x WNBA All-Star was named the head coach for the Mississippi State women’s basketball program in 2020. She was forced to step down as she battled breast cancer.