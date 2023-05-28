MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memorial Day Weekend was ground breaking for the Memphis prep hoops scene, as the city plays host for the Nike EYBL circuit, with the future stars on the hardwood.

Two of the star from the class of 2024 are none other than Memphians Curtis Givens III and Billy Richmond III.

Givens plays for Mokan Elite, and just a week ago he named Memphis as one of his top seven schools. This is Givens second season playing with Mokan Elite. In 2021 he helped The Skill Factory win the Nike EYBL 15-U Peach Jam.

Richmond plays for NJ Scholars says Memphis was one of the few schools that has recruited him from the beginning.

In a 63-51 loss to Team Take Over on Sunday, Richmond finished with 21 points on 10 of 17 from the field. He also tallied 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one turnover. Despite the loss, he’s simply grateful to compete against the nation’s best in his home town.

” It’s just a great environment playing against great competition. My friends and family all came out, it’s always an honor to play just in a big game,” said Richmond.

The circuit concludes at the Memphis Sports and Event Center on Monday.