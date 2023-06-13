MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital welcomed in a special visitor Tuesday.

His name is Tom Grossi.

He is an NFL YouTuber and comedian who has put together a fundraiser called “30 NFL stadiums in 30 days”, with all proceeds going to benefit the children of St. Jude.

“Back in February, I was in the shower because that’s where all great ideas come from,” Grossi said. “I do characters for skits on YouTube and I thought, it would be really funny if I could just go to that stadium, as that character. And then I said, what if I do it in 30 days and just go to all of them?”

Grossi stopping in Memphis on his way to his next stop, Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

His journey began May 30 in Green Bay and to date, he has raised $151,000 for St. Jude. Being able to visit the hospital and visit the kids, is pretty overwhelming for a guy who makes people laugh for a living.

“It changes everything. We raised a lot of money last year for charities. Raised over $100,000 for various charities last year and we don’t get to see it. We can read about it, we can talk about it. We can look at pictures, we can look at videos, but when you’re actually here, you recognize the magnitude of what’s going on here and the impact that you can have,” Grossi added. “So it changes everything. I didn’t know what to expect. I knew that tears were likely to happen. But yeah, this is a lot.”

Grossi’s 30 for 30 ends in Los Angeles on June 28. When asked how much he hopes to raise for St. Jude, he said:

“I hope there is no ceiling. We have stretch goals of a million dollars. To do something of this magnitude, I needed to pick a charity that not only embodied what we were trying to do in putting out good in the world but have that name recognition. Everyone knows who St. Jude is and, on top of that, needs to also know there’s still work to be done.”