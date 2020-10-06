NFL: Teams could face forfeiture of games for Covid violations

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of American Stadium before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C. The NFL revealed Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, that several positive COVID-19 tests were found a day earlier by one of its testing partners, and the Chicago Bears said they had nine false positives. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)

NEW YORK — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says teams have been warned that they could face the forfeiture of games for violations of COVID-19 protocols that force changes in the regular-season schedule.

Goodell issued a memo to the 32 clubs saying protocol violations will result in additional financial and competitive discipline, including the adjustment or loss of draft choices or even the forfeit of a game.

The league was forced to reschedule Sunday’s game between the Steelers and Titans to Week 7, and the Chiefs-Patriots game was pushed back to last night.