NFL: Teams could face forfeiture of games for Covid violations

NEW YORK — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says teams have been warned that they could face the forfeiture of games for violations of COVID-19 protocols that force changes in the regular-season schedule.
Goodell issued a memo to the 32 clubs saying protocol violations will result in additional financial and competitive discipline, including the adjustment or loss of draft choices or even the forfeit of a game.
The league was forced to reschedule Sunday’s game between the Steelers and Titans to Week 7, and the Chiefs-Patriots game was pushed back to last night.
