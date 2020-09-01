NFL takes over investigation of Washington Football Team

LANDOVER, MD – OCTOBER 06: Washington Redskins helmets are seen on the sidelines before the game against the New England Patriots at FedExField on October 6, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The NFL is now overseeing the investigation of the Washington Football Team regarding previously reported allegations of workplace misconduct, a source with knowledge of the investigation told CNN on Monday.

NFL Network first reported that the NFL would take over the investigation.

The source says that attorney Beth Wilkinson — who initially was hired by the Washington Football Team to investigate the club — has been retained by and is now reporting only to the NFL. Washington’s owner, Daniel Snyder, was informed Monday night, the source says. The source also says that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell discussed this step with Snyder and that Snyder was supportive.

In July, 15 female former Washington employees and two journalists who covered the team accused team staffers of sexual harassment and verbal abuse, according to a report from the Washington Post. At that time, the team hired Wilkinson and her firm Wilkinson Walsh to investigate allegations of workplace misconduct.

The Washington Post subsequently has reported that a video of partially nude cheerleaders was created using outtakes from a 2008 swimsuit calendar shoot for the Washington NFL team, citing an employee who worked on the staff of a team executive when the video was made.

The video was made at the request of that executive, Larry Michael, and was intended to be for Snyder, according to the Post’s reporting.

“We strongly condemn the unprofessional, disturbing and abhorrent behavior and workplace environment alleged in the report which is entirely inconsistent with our standards and has no place in the NFL,” Goodell said in a statement on August 26, when the second Washington Post story was published.

Goodell also said “an independent investigation” was underway. “When the investigation concludes, we will review the findings and take any appropriate action at that time.”