NFL, NFLPA are reviewing the Raiders’ recent COVID-19 issues

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NFL and NFLPA are reviewing the Raiders’ recent COVID-19 issues, including a positive test for Trent Brown, who they believe hadn’t been consistently wearing his tracking device. There is also video of offensive linemen hanging out together without masks, per sources.
According to Tom Pelissero, a reporter for the NFL network, it is not unusual for NFL and union to review any situation with multiple positive tests.
CB Damon Arnette went on Reserve, COVID-19 list on Monday, then Trent Brown on Wednesday.
The rest of the starting O-line and safety Johnathan Abram are currently isolated, according to sources.
- Tennessee Secretary of State visits Shelby County ahead of final weekend of early voting
- Tennessee sets records with 3,606 new COVID-19 cases, 65 deaths
- Postal delays persist around the country with mail voting underway
- Elton John gets his own Barbie doll
- Two suspects in custody after crash, manhunt on I-40 near Arlington