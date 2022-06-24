MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The Grizzlies, even Grizz NextGen, embody the ‘Grit and Grind’ mentality that stems from culture of the city of Memphis.

“They just got that that kind of factor to their game,” said Jake LaRavia. “So I thought this was, you know, one of the I thought this was the best spot for me. You know, I think I’m a fit right in.”

For the LaRavia, the No. 19 overall pick, who averaged nearly 15 points, 6.6 boards for Wake Forest last season and the rest of the Grizzlies 2022 draft class, it’s no different.

“You know, the grit and grind I feel like is in me you know, just by watching the Grizzlies all my entire life and just knowing that and watching team from last year, that’s what that symbolize themselves as,” said Grizzlies No. 38 pick and Memphis native Kennedy Chandler.

“It seems like the city’s crazy over the basketball team,” said Vince Williams Jr., another Grizzlies second round pick. “I feel like I had the VCU, too. So, I feel this is a basketball nature culture is good. So I feel like I would fit in right perfect.”

Chandler, Williams, and Mountain West Player of the Year David Roddy, who the Grizzlies traded for at No. 23 in the first round, all say they share the same mindset of Ja Morant and this Grizzlies team.

“Just super competitors everywhere, you know, people who hate losing and always want to push each other,” Roddy said. “I think that’s something that I love and that’s really what drives me to play the game of basketball is to compete.”

Following the NBA Draft Grizzlies General Manager Zach Kleiman said his excitement level was at a high. This Grizzlies front office was able to acquire the players they truly wanted.

“Everything has a plan and meaning behind it,” said Kleiman. “It can be case by case and trying to operate, you know, where we want to get to. And, you know, we had a plan going into the night, you know, where we felt like all of the individuals who are suited up here would be very significant additions to the group. And we’re more than excited that we were able to go out and acquire them on the way.”

Grizzlies Coach Taylor Jenkins said the stats jumped off the charts for the four newcomers, but of course, in Grizzlies fashion, it was what is behind the athlete that really stood out for them.

“I led off with the care factor that these guys have to want to compete at the highest level,” Jenkins said. “They’re hard workers as well. When you sit down with them, get to know about them and you kind of strip back the basketball player piece and you just understand who they are as people. That’s part one of the biggest things that we talk about, who we want to add to our organization all for these guys you know, just jump off the charts when it comes to that.”

We’ll get to see the rookies in action during NBA Summer League starting July 5 in Utah.