MEMPHIS — The American Athletic Conference announced it’s football schedule for all 14 teams, through the 2026 season on Wednesday.
Each team will face the other 13 conference teams at least once at home and once on the road during the four-year cycle. Each team will face one opponent all four seasons, and for Memphis, that opponent will be UAB.
2023
Home – SMU, Tulane, South Florida, Navy
Away – North Texas, UAB, Charlotte, Temple
2024
Home – Tulsa, UAB, Charlotte, Temple
Away – UTSA, Tulane, East Carolina, Navy
2025
Home – North Texas, UTSA, Rice, Florida Atlantic
Away – Tulsa, SMU, UAB, South Florida
2026
Home – SMU, Tulane, UAB, East Carolina
Away – UTSA, Rice, Florida Atlantic, Temple