MEMPHIS — The American Athletic Conference announced it’s football schedule for all 14 teams, through the 2026 season on Wednesday.

Each team will face the other 13 conference teams at least once at home and once on the road during the four-year cycle. Each team will face one opponent all four seasons, and for Memphis, that opponent will be UAB.

2023

Home – SMU, Tulane, South Florida, Navy

Away – North Texas, UAB, Charlotte, Temple

2024

Home – Tulsa, UAB, Charlotte, Temple

Away – UTSA, Tulane, East Carolina, Navy

2025

Home – North Texas, UTSA, Rice, Florida Atlantic

Away – Tulsa, SMU, UAB, South Florida

2026

Home – SMU, Tulane, UAB, East Carolina

Away – UTSA, Rice, Florida Atlantic, Temple