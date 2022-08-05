MEMPHIS – The countdown continues for the Memphis Tigers season opener, September third down in Starkville against Mississippi State where not only will a number of players be making their Tigers debut, but so will the team’s three new coordinators.

Tim Cramsey on the offensive side of the football.

Charles Bankins on special teams and Matt Barnes on defense.

Barnes is implementing a new look defense with the Tigers, with the team changing to a 4-3 look.

All three went to work in the spring and are still hard at work to open the fall as the teaching continues.

“I want to build habits right now. We want a high effort defense, high energy. We want to play with technique. We want to be great tacklers and we want to see guys compete,” Barnes said. “We’re a blue collar mentality. We’re gonna knuckle up. We’re going to fight you from the first snap to the last snap.”

“Everything’s a battle. Everything in life is an evaluation from day one that you meet them, how they handle summer workouts to how they go to class, to how they treat other people, to how they perform on the field, how they perform in the weight room, to how much time they spend watching film,” Cramsey said. “All that type of stuff becomes a competition, and that counts in the quarterback room, receiver room, tight end room, O-line room. I told them night one, before camp started that we don’t have any starters on this program. We’ll find out who the stars are over the next 15, 16 practices and we’ll go with those guys.”