MEMPHIS – A true who’s who of some of this city’s top coaches, athletes and contributors taking their place in the Memphis Sports Hall of Fame Tuesday night.

It was a class that included the likes of former Grizzlies coach Hubie Brown and Jack Eaton. Olympic gold medalist Sheila Echols-Gross, Elma Roane and former Lady Tiger great and WNBA player Tamika Whitmore, just to name a few.

Also part of the 2023 class, former Redbirds president Allie Prescott, honored on the very field, Autozone Park, he helped build over 20 years ago.

“It’s wild. It’s an incredible honor. Hardly can put it into words,” Prescott said. “You know, I spent so much of my life out here. From the time we started building the ballpark till we cut the ribbon, April 1st 2000.”

“This is very dear to my heart,” Whitmore said. “I feel like not being a native of Memphis, but the moment I stepped foot at the University of Memphis on campus, I feel like the city as a whole just really embraced me and took me in as one of their own.”

On hand to accept the award on Hubie Brown’s behalf, another Grizzlies coaching legend and a Memphis Hall of Fame inductee in his own right, Lionel Hollins.

“Hubie was the first winning coach in Grizzlies history and that’s a big thing. He got the foundation laid.”