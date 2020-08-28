NCAA grants immediate eligibility to top Tigers transfer Landers Nolley

LAHAINA, HI – NOVEMBER 27: Landers Nolley II #2 of the Virginia Tech Hokies brings the ball upcourt during the first half of the game against the BYU Cougars at the Lahaina Civic Center on November 27, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS — The NCAA is finally giving Penny Hardaway and the Tigers some good news.

The NCAA announced Thursday it is granting immediate eligibility to one of Penny’s top transfers, Landers Nolley.

The 6’7” wing averaged fifteen and a half points and six rebounds a game last year at Virginia Tech and immediately adds a proven scorer to the Tigers backcourt.

“Probably the best shooter on the team. He shot it really well in the ACC. Known for his shooting and watching him in practice, he has a pure stroke,” said Tigers coach Penny Hardaway. “Big body that can play multiple positions. He’s going to be a match-up problem.”

Now we wait on transfer number two.

Hardaway and the Tigers are still waiting for the NCAA to decide on the waiver of Evansville forward DeAndre Williams.

When asked this week what his expectations were for the season, this is what the Tigers coach said. “”Hopefully we have everybody eligible, that these waivers go through and that we get our guys all on the floor,” Hardaway said.

Penny is halfway to his goal.