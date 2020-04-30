NCAA decision could sideline Tigers’ Nolley

LAHAINA, HI – NOVEMBER 27: Landers Nolley II #2 of the Virginia Tech Hokies brings the ball upcourt during the first half of the game against the BYU Cougars at the Lahaina Civic Center on November 27, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS — Troubling news for the Tigers, Penny Hardaway and talented transfer Landers Nolley as that one time transfer waiver that was expected to be voted in at the end of May, making Nolley eligible immediately at the U of M, now looks much less likely.

The NCAA Board of Directors saying Thursday that it does not recommend making changes to the transfer process at this time due to the Covid 19 pandemic and without it, players like Nolley would still have to sit out a year unless they apply and receive a hardship waiver.

Those are tough to come by.