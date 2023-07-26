MEMPHIS, Tenn. – This week the Memphis Sports and Event Center is home to two thousand of the best boys and girls high school basketball prospects in the country, for the College Basketball Academy.

The event is put on by the NCAA, giving student-athletes a small sample size of the college basketball experience, with some of the best college coaches watching front and center.

” It’s an unbelievable event, if not the best event in the country, because it brings together Nike Under Armor, Adidas teams that doesn’t happen,” said Hoop City coach Ernie Kuyper. “It’s just an honor to be a part of it for us and the kids are learning. It’s been a hell of an experience”.

” That’s what makes it special for these players, it’s the only place anywhere in the country this weekend where a college coach is going to evaluate high school prospects,” said NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball, Dan Gavitt.

The event is also hosting the Canadian Junior National team’s training camp.