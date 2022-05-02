MEMPHIS –The Golden State Warriors hoping to get some good news from the NBA Monday after Draymond Green picked up a flagrant two and was ejected from Sunday’s game.

Green didn’t feel the foul warranted an ejection after he hit the Grizzlies Brandon Clarke in the face and pulled him down to the court.

The NBA disagreed.

That gives Green two flagrant foul points.

Two more and he’ll be suspended for a game. So Green will likely have to tone things down, right?

“I’m never going to change the way I play basketball. It’s gotten me this far. Has gotten me three championships, four All-Stars, Defensive Player of the Year. Not going to change now,” Green said. “If I take the bite out of the way I play, then we go home early and the points don’t matter anyway. I don’t know how to take bite out. That don’t really work for me.”