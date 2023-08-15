MEMPHIS – The Memphis Grizzlies will find out their entire NBA schedule in just a matter of days as the league plans to roll out the season schedule on Thursday afternoon but the NBA did give us a little preview Tuesday by releasing the schedule for the early rounds of its first-ever, in season tournament.

Four games in November for a chance to reach the knockout stage beginning with a road game at Portland on November third.

That’s followed by a game at FedExForum against the Utah Jazz on the tenth. On November 14th, it’s a road trip to Los Angeles to take on LeBron and the Lakers. The Grizzlies then close things out against the Phoenix Suns, at home on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

These four games ‘will’ count towards the Grizzlies 82-game schedule.

The six group winners and two wildcards advance to the knockout round with the semis and finals to be played in Las Vegas in early December.

Each player on the winning team will receive 500-thousand dollars, though, it’s doubtful Ja Morant will be able to play due to his 25-game suspension.