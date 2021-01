MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The NBA announced the Memphis Grizzlies’ next three games will be postponed due to COVID-19.

In a statement released Thursday, the league said the Grizzlies do not have enough players available due to positive tests and contact tracing within the team.

The team was scheduled to play Portland on Jan. 22 and then Sacramento on Jan. 24 and Jan. 25.

The news comes just hours after the NBA announced Wednesday night’s game against the Trail Blazers was postponed for the same reason.