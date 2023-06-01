DENVER – The NBA has uncovered a fair amount of additional information as it pertains to Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant. That according to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Thursday.

Silver, speaking before the start of the NBA Finals, says that while the league could make a ruling now, it won’t and will wait until the end of the series to announce what’s expected to be a lengthy suspension for Morant.

“In assessing what discipline is appropriate, if that’s the case, you look at both the history of prior acts but then you look at the individual players’ history and then, of course, the serious of the conduct,” Silver said. “Those are the things that get factored. It’s not an exact science. It comes to judgement at the end of the day.”

Back in mid May and for the second time in just over two months, Morant was seen on social media flashing a gun. He has since been suspended from all team activities while the NBA investigates.