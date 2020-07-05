NBA emphasizes mental health as teams await Disney ‘bubble’

MEMPHIS, TN – NOVEMBER 29: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots against the Utah Jazz during the second half at FedExForum on November 29, 2019 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Brandon Dill/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The resumption of the NBA season during the coronavirus pandemic is making mental health a priority.

Pelicans general manager David Griffin said it is “critical” and that New Orleans will have mindfulness training every day.

Other teams say they have similar plans in place, as 22 clubs prepare to resume play in a so-called bubble near Orlando, Florida.

The mental health and wellness director of the players’ union said downtime in Orlando and restrictions on player movement will present challenges. He added that he anticipates some increased anxiety, tension and restlessness.