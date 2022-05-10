CHICAGO – Next week’s NBA Draft combine will have a definite Memphis feel as two Tigers and a former Mister Basketball have all been invited to Chicago.

AAC Freshman of the Year and projected lottery pick Jalen Duren makes the list along with another former Tiger whose stock is definitely on the rise.

Betting on himself, Josh Minott has received an invitation for the combine along with former Tennessee Vol and Briarcrest star Kennedy Chandler.

Also combine bound… Mississippi State’s Iverson Molinar and Arkansas’ Jaylin Williams.