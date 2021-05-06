Nation’s best descend on Memphis for Iverson Classic

MEMPHIS — The city of Memphis is the epicenter of the college recruiting world this weekend as many of the top players…in the country…are right here in the Bluff City taking part in Saturday’s Iverson Classic.

It is the first time in almost two years that the nation’s elite high school basketball players have been able to play against one another and this field is loaded.

From the top player in the country in the class of 2021, Gonzaga commit Chet Holmgren to a couple of Duke signees in fellow five stars Trevor Keels and Paolo Banchero.

Then there’s Tiger signees Johnathan Lawson and Josh Minott, both excited to be getting a chance to play against the very best.

“I don’t think I achieved anywhere near what I think I can achieve but, I felt it was a decent day overall,” said Tigers 4-star forward Josh Minott. “I’m just getting acclimated to the environment. There’s a lot of high level talent here. I know I can fit in and play with them. Considering the virus, we don’t really have a lot of opportunities to play basketball especially in front of a crowd like this, NBA scouts.”

“I’m just learning a lot. Just go out there and play hard. Be a team player and go out there and do what you do,” said Tigers four star guard JOhnathan Lawson. “Work within the system and everybody will shine.”

The Iverson Classic tips off Saturday night at 6 pm out at Bartlett High School.