Nashville Superspeedway rebrands ahead of Cup race in June

Nashville Superspeedway
In a news release Tuesday, track officials announced a new introductory video, logos and website, where fans can register for a first chance to get tickets to the June 18-21 weekend events next year.
Those who register will be eligible to buy tickets and camping spots starting Jan. 5. General public tickets will be available starting Jan. 19.
The weekend races include the Camping World Truck Series on June 18, the Xfinity Series on June 19 and the Cup Series on June 20.
