UPDATE: The NFL will push the Titans-Texans kickoff back one hour to 1:02 p.m. CT.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mayor John Cooper has asked the Tennessee Titans to postpone their 12 p.m. game against the Houstan Texans due to rolling blackouts.

Cooper issued the following statement on Twitter:

“I’ve been informed that TVA’s unilateral rolling blackouts will continue. All non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. I’ve asked the [Titans] to postpone their 12pm game in solidarity with our neighbors.

TVA needs to invest in infrastructure to withstand extreme temps.”

As of now, the Titans have not said if the game will be canceled.