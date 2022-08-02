PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (WREG) — Former Horn Lake standout Nakobe Dean got his first first-team reps of the summer with the Eagles Tuesday.

Dean, who was taken by Philly in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, said dropping to the second day of the Draft is no longer on his mind. The rookie is more focused on being a true student of the game.

The former Georgia linebacker said when he first got to Athens he wasn’t well versed in coverages, but faked it till he made it. He knows that doesn’t fly in the NFL.

“It was different packages,” Dean said. “And I just learned one package. It was like I’m going to learn this and learn it better than everybody else and that’s where they put me. I learned the rest of it throughout the season. So here is a little different. I’m more of a football savvy person. You got to become more of a student of the game. It’s a lot of people who have been playing this game a long time. People on year 10, on year 12. I’m trying to take it in from guys like Flex, BG, Kelce. It’s definitely something you can learn from watching them, you know talking to them and seeing how they do things.”

The Eagles open preseason play hosting the Jets August 12.