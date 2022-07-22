OXFORD, Miss. (WREG) — Myah Taylor had a difficult choice to make between the two sports she loved, softball and basketball.

She chose what’s in her blood and that’s hooping – following in the footsteps of her father, John, who played collegiately at Jackson State.

“I think our basketball IQ is like a lot,” said Myah Taylor about her father. “I think I’ve learned a lot from him from watching film and him teaching me.”

Taylor didn’t get serious about basketball until middle school. From there, John coached her, laying the foundation for the player we see today.

“I actually played on an AAU team and he was my coach and we went up to Orlando and we won nationals and everything. So, that was really the start of it all.”

It was in the Olive Branch High School gym where her career catapulted. Taylor, a three-time Gatorade Player of the Year, led the Conquistadors to a MHSAA 6A State Championship back in 2017, spearheading the girls’ basketball dynasty there.

“It was definitely a great run. I look back and I’m like man, I missed high school,” Taylor laughed.

Taylor would earn a scholarship to play for one of the top women’s basketball programs in the country at the time, Mississippi State.

But, it wasn’t until state hired two-time Olympic gold medalist, Lady Vols legend, and Collierville native Nikki McCray-Penson – that Starkville left a lasting impact on her career.

“When she stepped in, I excelled under her my first year. I got better in every category there was. So it was definitely an experience being able to play for her.”

McCray-Penson had to step down after one season to focus on her health, but she is still very much a big part of Taylor’s life.

“She’s just been a great mentor to me, a great voice in my ear all the time. I have so much love for Coach McCray.”

Taylor etched her name in the Bulldogs record books her junior year with 78 steals in a single-season. After three head coaches in three years, she entered the transfer portal in search of stability.

That place would be her former rival, the University of Mississippi.

“The chemistry that I just feel and they give off in practice is just amazing. Everybody here just worked so hard. I was telling Coach Yo, a big part of my decision of where I would go to when I was in the transfer portal was just somewhere where I feel like that I would just be challenged. I’ve definitely been challenged here.”

The Rebels are also coming off a historic season under now 5th year head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin. She is a big reason Taylor chose to now suit up for the Rebels.

“The connection that I had with her was just different. It was very different in a very good way. She definitely encourages me to reach further heights and further than I thought that I could go and I’ve already seen so much improvement in this month and a half.”

As a true point guard, Taylor is looking to lead this team even further than they went last year.