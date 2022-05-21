OXFORD, Miss. (WREG) — Rebels head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin and her staff have been working this offseason.

The Rebels picked up five Power 5 transfers, Elauna Eaton from Arkansas, Brooke Moore from Purdue, Rita Igbokwe from Pitt, and Tyia Singleton from Rutgers. Most notably, Myah Taylor from Mississippi State.

The former Olive Branch star and Gatorade Player of the Year is staying in the Sip. She started 79 of her last 80 games for the Bulldogs leaving Starkville with career averages of six points, two rebounds and four assists a game.

Coach Yo told the media they were excited to see Taylor’s name in the portal, but honestly she felt reaching out was a shot in the dark.

“[Taylor] loves the state of Mississippi,” said McCuin. “And I think that that was a deciding factor for her going somewhere where she felt like she can be close to home. We’re closer to home with Olive Branch being closer than Starkville was. So, she’s really at home now and I know her family is excited. She is a key piece for us make no mistake about it.”

Taylor put up 17 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals for the Bulldogs in their 70-59 win over the Rebels in the two programs’ last meeting.