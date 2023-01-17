COLUMBIA, S.C. – Claiming the lead under a minute into the game and never surrendering it, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team defeated South Carolina on the road 70-58 on Tuesday night at Colonial Life Arena.



A three-pointer from James White kicked off the evening for Ole Miss (9-9, 1-5 SEC), before the Rebels took a 12-4 advantage into the first timeout on the floor at 15:13 left in the opening half. After South Carolina (8-10, 1-4 SEC) cut the Ole Miss lead to two, 16-14 at 12:14, the Rebels would push their lead back to double digits on a three by Amaree Abram and jumper from TJ Caldwell . Holding the Gamecocks to a first-half field goal percentage of just 30.0 percent and 20 points, both season-bests for the defense, Ole Miss entered the half up 30-20.



“It’s like a lot of leagues where we’re sitting here thinking we can be right in the middle of it and we’re not,” said head coach Kermit Davis . “We really needed a road win tonight so I was proud of our players.”

Murrell hit one of his five three pointers on the evening, before another three from Caldwell made it 38-31. A trio of makes from beyond the arc to close out the game gave Murrell his fifth career game with five made threes, and his sixth 20-point game on the season. He tied his career best for boards in a game with eight rebounds as well.