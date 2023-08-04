MEMPHIS – One of the more unique events in American track and field getting underway Friday out at Rhodes College.

It’s the seventh annual Ed Murphey Classic which not only allows some of the best elementary, middle school and high school runners to take part, but also brings to town over 80 Olympians. More than a dozen World and Olympic champions are in town to take part.

An event that will also run the Murphey Mile and pole vaulting competitions Saturday… on famed Beale Street.

“We’re going to have a pole vault runway on Beale Street. We have some of the top vaulters in the world, but also the American record holder’s here,” said Murphey Classic Media Director Max Paquette. “Then we’re going to have a road mile as well, midday that’s going to be running around downtown, starting and finishing on Beale Street. Then we’re just gonna have a great time out there.”