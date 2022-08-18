COVINGTON, Tenn. — Brighton transfer Braxton Sharpe scored twice and Munford scored the final 28 points of the game, to open the season with a 28-7 win over Covington.
It’s Munford’s first win in this Tipton County rivalry since 2017.
