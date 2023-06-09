MEMPHIS – I told you Tiger fans not to get your hopes up.

A day after one report said the Big XII sent its commissioner as part of a contingent to tour the campus and facilities here in Memphis, doing their due diligence on possible expansion, come multiple reports.

Multiple denials.

CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd saying on ESPN 92.9’s the Gabe Kuhn show Friday that that report is flat out not true. The visit never happened.

Then this from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, who said he spoke directly to Big XII Commissioner Brett Yormark who also said the visit never happened.