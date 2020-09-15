Mulqueen out as Memphis 901FC head coach

MEMPHIS — Memphis 901FC firing the only coach its ever had.

Tim Mulqueen was relieved of his duties by the club on Tueday after just over two years on the job with very little success.

Mulqueen leaves with a career record of 11 wins, 11 draws and 24 losses.

This year’s 901 team is in last place in the Group G standings with just two wins and 10 points in 12 games, leaving 901FC eleven points out of a playoff spot with just four games left in the season.

Yes, mathematically still alive but set to miss the playoffs for a second straight year.

Assistant coach Ben Pirrman will take over the club on an interim basis.

“Tim was the first coach in 901 FC history and we are incredibly grateful for his countless hours and dedication to the club,” said Principal Owner, Peter B. Freund. “That said, our goal from day one has been to build a winning culture and compete for a USL Championship and so far we have fallen short.”

“Mulch’s belief and hard work never wavered as he took on the task of leading 901 FC from its inception. We are proud that he will always be the first head coach in our franchise’s history,” said Sporting Director Tim Howard. “Unfortunately, the results have fallen short of our expectations. I wish Mulch nothing but the very best in his future coaching endeavors. The Club will quickly move forward in conducting an international search for our next Head Coach.”

901 FC returns to the pitch Saturday at Louisville City FC.