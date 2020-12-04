Moussa Cisse shines in just his fourth career game for the Tigers

MEMPHIS– Penny Hardaway and the Tigers getting a much needed win Wednesday night,.a convincing win over Arkansas State in a game that didn’t bring prized freshman and former Lausanne star Moussa Cisse to tears.

Cisse was pretty emotional, upset at the way he played in the final two games in South Dakota.

So Wednesday night against the Red Wolves,.he bounced back with a career night. Cisse with his first career double double finishing with 14 points and ten rebounds in just his fourth collegiate game.

“I’m getting comfortable, game by game. The first couple of games, I was a little bit nervous. That’s normal. That’s everybody,” said Cisse. “I got my a** kicked. I’m not going to let that happen anymore. I put in my mind, every game, I’m going to go hard. I’m gonna try to go over there and get every rebound. Go contest every shot and do my best.”

“All he does is work,” said Tigers coach Penny Hardaway. “This is a kid, he jumped his senior year to come to college so this is all new to him and he’s out there in 19 minutes with 14 and 10. He’s only going to get better.”

Cisse went 6 of 8 from the floor against Arkansas State. He also blocked two shots and had a steal in the Tigers 83-54 win.

“Obviously, his defense is way ahead of his offense but his heart is in the right place, Hardaway said. “He told me not to run any plays for him. All he wants to do is set screens, rebound and block shots. That’s what he is going to focus on.”

Cisse and the Tigers return to FedExForum on Friday night to take on Central Arkansas.

Tip time is 7 pm.