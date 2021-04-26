Moussa Cisse puts his name into transfer portal

MEMPHIS — For you Tiger fans hoping to see Moussa Cisse return to the U of M for his sophomore season…those hopes, taking another major hit Monday.

After already putting his name into the NBA Draft, Cisse has now also put his name into the transfer portal meaning if the former Lausanne star withdraws from the draft, he will likely be playing his college ball somewhere other than Memphis next year.

Cisse, named Freshman of the Year in the American Athletic Conference last year, averaged over six points and six rebounds for the Tigers.

