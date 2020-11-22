Moussa Cisse cleared to play by NCAA

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Moussa Cisse has been cleared for immediate eligibility by the NCAA.
Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway told the media this week Cisse had been cleared to practice.
“When it comes to Moussa, his situation is still just standing there. We do feel confident that he will be on the first road trip,” Hardaway said. “He’s been cleared for practice for sure, but I guess they’re still looking at a couple other things, but we feel like it’s coming to an end and we feel like he’ll be prepared for the first game.”
Cisse has already garnered American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year honors. He led Lausanne to a state title this past season.