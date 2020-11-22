Moussa Cisse cleared to play by NCAA

CHICAGO, IL – FEBRUARY 17: Moussa Cisse #74 smiles during the BWB Camp as part of 2020 NBA All Star Weekend on February 17, 2020 at Quest Multisport in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Nicole Sweet/NBAE via Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Moussa Cisse has been cleared for immediate eligibility by the NCAA.

Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway told the media this week Cisse had been cleared to practice.

“When it comes to Moussa, his situation is still just standing there. We do feel confident that he will be on the first road trip,” Hardaway said. “He’s been cleared for practice for sure, but I guess they’re still looking at a couple other things, but we feel like it’s coming to an end and we feel like he’ll be prepared for the first game.”



Cisse has already garnered American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year honors. He led Lausanne to a state title this past season.