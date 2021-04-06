Moussa Cisse becomes the fifth player to leave the U of M program

MEMPHIS — The exodus continues out at Memphis for Penny Hardaway and the Tigers.

A week after four players put their names in the transfer portal, a fifth, five-star center Moussa Cisse has declared for the NBA draft.

The 6’10” Cisse, the former Lausanne star who reclassified and left high school a year early to join the U of M, started all 28 games for the tigers this year, averaging almost seven points and over six rebounds a game while also blocking 46 shots.

Good enough to be named the American Athletic Conference’s Freshman of the Year.

Not gaudy numbers which is why Cisse has left open the possibility of a return to the Tigers.

Cisse says he will not hire an agent thus maintaining his college eligibility, though a return to school doesn’t necessarily mean a return to the Tigers.