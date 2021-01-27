MOU: Heupel’s contract with Tennessee will be 6 years, $24M

From left, new University of Tennessee NCAA college football head coach Josh Heupel, Tennessee athletic director Danny White, school chancellor Donde Plowman, and president of the UT System Randy Boyd, speak after an introductory press conference at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (Caitie McLekin/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, Pool)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee will pay coach Josh Heupel $4 million annually in base and supplemental pay each year through 2027 according to a memorandum of understanding signed on Wednesday.

As part of the MOU, Tennessee will pay up to 50% of the buyout of Heupel’s contact from Central Florida. According to the Orland Sentinel, that buyout is $3,593,750.

At Tennessee, Heupel will be paid $275,000 annually in base pay. He will also receive a monthly vehicle allowance of $1,700 or use of two university vehicles, a $35,000 moving allowance, 12 lower-bowl season tickets, and a temporary $10,000 housing allowance through June.

Other notes:

If Tennessee fires Heupel without cause before Dec. 15, 2023, the university will pay 100% of the contract. Other payouts include 75% before December 2025 and 50% before the end of the would-be contract, Jan. 31, 2027.

If Heupel chooses to leave before the contract ends he will owe the university $8 million until December 2022, $6 million until December 2023, $4 million until 2024, $3 million until 2025 and $2 million until 2026.