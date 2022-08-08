MEMPHIS – Imagine getting a chance to spend the day with one of the best players on the planet.

Monday, a few patients from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital did that very thing.

Two-time major winner Collin Morikawa, out at Overton Park and giving putting lessons to some patients from St. Jude. Morikawa putting his preparations on hold for the upcoming FedEx Cup Playoffs in order to spend a little of his time with the neediest of Memphians.

It was hard to tell who was having a better time… the kids or the PGA and British Open champion.

“This is awesome. You know, the past few times I’ve been to this event, I haven’t gone out of my way to go and meet some amazing kids. It’s cool just to see what they love to do and hear their story and just teach them what I do for a living,” Morikawa said. “See Azalia’s face and see her excitement on, like, making a two foot putt or making contact with a ball. Just seeing what golf is. That makes my heart happy.”

One thing that made Morikawa’s heart…skip a beat…was the fact he almost lost his golf clubs making his way to Memphis on Sunday.

Morikawa, who’s best finish at Southwind was a tie for 20th back in 2020, looking on, helplessly, when his most important baggage almost didn’t make the flight.

“When I was on the plane, I saw the guy take off with the luggage cart. I see three golf bags tumble off. He disappeared and then 5 minutes went by, and thankfully, someone was walking out picking them up. But just a mild scare to get the golf clubs.”

With golf clubs in hand, Morikawa tees off in the first ever FedEx St. Jude Championship, Thursday at 12:33 in the afternoon. Morikawa will be going off the tenth tee, playing alongside Seamus Power and Davis Riley.