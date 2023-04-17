MEMPHIS – The wait continues for the biggest storyline and question mark heading into game two between the Grizzlies and Lakers Wednesday night.

The health and status of Grizzlies franchise guard Ja Morant.

There was no update from the team Monday, an off day for both the Grizzlies and Lakers, on Morant, who re-injured his right hand after a fall in the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies playoff opening loss.

Morant wouldn’t return and said his availability for game two ‘is in jeopardy’.

While things don’t look good for game two, Morant is trying to stay hopeful.

“I’m going to do anything to try to be out there for my team. Be out there on the floor. It’s pretty much how much I can tolerate,” Morant said. “I feel like if I can go out there and be somewhat myself, I’ll probably play. But if not, I don’t want to do anything to hurt the team.”

But while Morant doesn’t sound too hopeful about game two… his teammates do.

Moments after Sunday’s loss to the Lakers, both Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Junior sounded a lot more optimistic about the situation.

“You never want to see a teammate go down with any type of injury or any type of pain. He’s been playing through a little nagging thing that he’s been having,” Bane said. “That guy is tough as nails, so I don’t want to put anything out of the question.”

“That’s always stuff he’s just telling y’all. At the end of the day, he feels fine. He feels fine. We push through anything,’ Jackson said. “He’s just going to tell y’all something good.”

Let’s hope so Jaren.