Morant was magnificient but Grizzlies fall to Spurs in season opener

MEMPHIS — Grizzlies’ star guard Ja Morant almost made franchise history but even 44 points from the reigning Rookie of the Year was not enough to help the Grizzlies to a season-opening win, falling at FedExForum 131-119 to the San Antonio Spurs.

Morant’s career night, which included 34 of those 44 points coming in the second half, was just one point shy of Mike Miller’s team record of 45 points. Dillon Brooks scored 16 and Jonas Valanciunas had an opening night double double of 15 points and 13 rebounds.

DeMar DeRozan had 28 points and nine assists, Dejounte Murray added 21 points and veteran LaMarcus Aldridge had 20 as the Spurs put seven players in double figures, dropping the Grizzlies to 5-and-21 all-time in season openers.