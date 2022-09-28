MEMPHIS – Grizz fans need to circle Sunday, October 9 on their schedule.

That’s when the Grizzlies will be hosting an open practice out at FedExForum for one final look at the team before Opening Night against the New York Knicks.

A chance to see fan favorites like Ja Morant, who is entering his fourth season in the NBA, armed with the richest contract in franchise history.

Morant promising his teammates that he would share the wealth a little bit once he cashed in.

Rolexes for everyone.

Just not quite yet, which Morant explained in this exchange with the media on Thursday.

“It’s just a matter of time. My bread got to kick in first,” Morant said.

So you haven’t bought them?

Nah, my bread ain’t kick in. That don’t happen until next year. I’m still broke.

But they’re coming?

Yeah. Next year, when I get my money. Unless you want to buy them for me.

I don’t think I could.

We’ll see. I can’t either. That’s why I ain’t bought them yet.”

Morant and the Grizzlies open the preseason Saturday night in Milwaukee.