MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Out for almost a month, missing the last nine games with a sore knee, it looks like Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant will get to play this weekend when the Grizz close out the regular season with back to back home games against the Pelicans and Celtics.

For the first time since suffering the injury against the Hawks back on May 18th, Morant was upgraded to questionable for the game against New Orleans Saturday night as Morant looks to get in some game action before the playoffs begin, next weekend.

It would also give Taylor Jenkins a chance to see all his starters, Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams, playing together, for just the tenth time this season.

“We get our guy back. We’re all looking forward to Ja coming back,” said Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane. “He’s looked good. His spirits are good so we’re ready.”

“It’s a lot for us. Ja is one of the best players in the league. Obviously, having him. He’s just huge for us. He’s really like the motor for our team,” said Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke. “Obviously, we’re still a good team without him but with Ja, we’re great.”

The Grizzlies also know that it will be either the Timberwolves or L.A. Clippers in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. Those two meet in Minneapolis on Tuesday in the Play-In Tournament with the winner, coming to Memphis.