MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Over the weekend, Uriel Jimenez and his lovely bride Natalie said their “I do’s” and made their union official with a wedding.

The couple made the day one that they will always remember.

Natalie, the bride pulled out all of the stops, providing something only she would know would make her now husband smile: A groom’s cake that was a spitting image of Uriel’s favorite NBA player, Ja Morant’s ‘Day One’ signature shoe.

The couple went all the way to ” The Fancy Bakery” in Jackson, Missouri to order the customized dessert.

Uriel says he’s been a Morant fan since the NBA superstar was under the radar at Murray State.