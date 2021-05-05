Morant steps up to lead Grizzlies to much needed win over T’Wolves

Memphis Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks (24) shoots past Minnesota Timberwolves’ Jaden McDaniels (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS — A day after telling TNT that he was one of the five best point guards in the NBA, the Grizzlies Ja Morant proved why, scoring 37 points to go along with 10 assists to help Memphis hold off the Minnesota Timberwolves 139-135.

Rookie Desmond Bane matched his career high, for a second straight game, by scoring 22 points which included two clutch threes in the waning seconds. Kyle Anderson added 20 points for the Grizzlies, who played without Jaren Jackson Jr. Jackson sitting out the first game of this back to back set for injury management, i.e. rest.

The Grizzlies, who moved a half game ahead of the Golden State Warriors for eighth in the Western Conference standings, overcame a big game from Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards, who tied his career high with 42 points. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 22 points but ran into foul trouble when he picked up his fifth foul late in the third quarter.